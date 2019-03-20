She’s here! Jessica Simpson gives birth to 10-pound baby girl

Posted 4:18 pm, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:22PM, March 20, 2019

Jessica Simpson announced on Wednesday that she and her husband, Eric Johnson, have welcomed their baby girl, Birdie Mae.

The singer posted on Instagram that Birdie was born Tuesday, weighing 10 pounds and 13 ounces.  “We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter,” she wrote.

Simpson shared a sweet photo of her six-year-old daughter, Maxi, holding the newborn’s hand.

Birdie also has a big brother, five-year-old Ace.

Simpson was very vocal on social media about her pregnancy, most recently posting a photo of herself in a bikini with the word “Jess-tation.”

The 38-year-old announced her pregnancy in September.

View this post on Instagram

Jess-tation

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

View this post on Instagram

Tight squeeze but I’m pushin’ through

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

