Report: Browns to get ‘multiple prime-time games this season’

The Cleveland Browns played in one prime-time game last year. It was on a Thursday.

Their last Monday night game was in 2015.

The last time the team played a Sunday night game was back in 2008.

Thanks to Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham, Jr., that’s likely to change this season.

Richard Deitsch of “The Athletic,” wrote “everything points to the Browns getting multiple prime-time games this season.”

Deitsch spoke to Sunday Night Football producer Fred Gaudelli who said, “I think they put themselves in the conversation for being on Sunday Night Football because of the moves they have made.”

Gaudelli told Deitsch that being on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” last year got people interested in the Browns.

“They had a very strong end to the season and what appears to be a top-flight quarterback who also comes with a very big personality and confidence or cockiness,” Gaudelli said.

“They have a good defense and by adding Odell Beckham, they have added in my opinion one of the top 10 players in the league who also comes with a little circus. They are kind of a team made for prime time,” Gaudelli said.

Burke Magnus, ESPN’s executive vice president of programming and scheduling agrees. ESPN carries the Monday night games.

He told Deitsch, “With a dynamic, fun-loving quarterback in Baker Mayfield plus stars like Jarvis Landry, David Njoku and Miles Garrett, we knew the Browns would be a big part of our plans from the beginning. Adding a mega star like OBJ and other great pieces like Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson are icing on the cake.”

Anthony Crupi of Ad Age — who is considered one of the foremost sports television ratings experts — predicts the Browns will get four to five national TV windows next season, including one prime time game, Deitsch reported.

The list of teams the Browns will face for the upcoming season was released back in December.

The NFL is expected to announce the schedule next month.