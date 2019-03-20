People become ‘adults’ in their 30s, scientists say

Sure, you can vote, buy lottery tickets, and make your own decisions at the age of 18.

And, you can go to a bar or buy alcohol when you reach 21.

But new research suggests you don’t become an adult until you reach your 30s, the BBC reported.

What we’re really saying is that to have a definition of when you move from childhood to adulthood looks increasingly absurd,” Professor Peter Jones, Cambridge University, said. “It’s a much more nuanced transition that takes place over three decades.”

“There isn’t a childhood and then an adulthood,” he said. “People are on a pathway, they’re on a trajectory.”

