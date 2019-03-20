Ohio lawmaker wants to make it illegal to smoke in a car with a child under 6

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sen. Tina Maharath of Franklin County has introduced legislation that would prohibit smoking in a vehicle if a child under six is a passenger.

The fine for a violation would be $500.

If a person is found to be a repeat offender, they would face another $500 fine, plus $250 for each subsequent violation.

The proposal covers any lighted cigar, cigarette, pipe or lighted smoking device for burning tobacco.

It does not mention vaping.

