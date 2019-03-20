Ohio lawmaker wants to make it illegal to smoke in a car with a child under 6

Posted 8:22 am, March 20, 2019, by

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sen. Tina Maharath of Franklin County has introduced legislation that would prohibit smoking in a vehicle if a child under six is a passenger.

The fine for a violation would be $500.

If a person is found to be a repeat offender, they would face another $500 fine, plus $250 for each subsequent violation.

The proposal covers any lighted cigar, cigarette, pipe or lighted smoking device for burning tobacco.

It does not mention vaping.

You can read more on the bill here.

Google Map for coordinates 39.961176 by -82.998794.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.