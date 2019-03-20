× Ohio hosts free fishing weekend to celebrate National Fishing and Boating Week

CLEVELAND — Looking for a fun way to go fishing with your family?

Well, to celebrate National Fishing and Boating Week, Ohio is offering free fishing days.

This means you can go fishing without a license on public bodies of water.

This year Ohio’s free fishing days are during the first weekend in May: Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5.

National Fishing and Boating Week is a national celebration of fishing and boating that highlights the importance of recreational boating, fishing and preserving the United States’ beauty.

This year National Fishing and Boating Week will take place June 1-9.

