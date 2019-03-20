New photo of Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers released on birthday

Posted 3:04 pm, March 20, 2019, by

He’s everyone’s favorite neighbor. On what would have been Fred Rogers’ 91st birthday, Sony Pictures shared a new photo of Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in the upcoming movie about the legend.

In the new photo, the 62-year-old actor looks a lot like Mister Rogers, wearing a cardigan and tossing his shoe in the air.

In “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,”  Hanks stars as Rogers later in life when he is the subject of a magazine profile by a cynical reporter, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The movie is set to hit theaters in November.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.