Mother of missing 8-month-old in Indiana says she last saw her daughter while staying at a motel



INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Detectives in Indianapolis are looking for Amiah Robertson.

The 8-month-old was last seen on March 14.

Police say the details of her disappearance are still under investigation.

According to WTTV, Amiah’s mother, Amber Robertson has had conflicting stories about her daughter’s disappearance.

At one point she said she last saw Amiah when she went to a motel for a date with her boyfriend.

She later said her boyfriend dropped Amiah off at the babysitter’s house

The child was not immediately reported missing.

Police spent several hours searching a detached garage behind the babysitter’s home for evidence.

“I hope my daughter gets home safely and that she is alive and ok and not being starved or beat,” said Robertson.

Amiah is 16 pounds, and she has dark black hair and hazel eyes. She has a birthmark on her shoulder close to her neck.

If you can help, text a tip text TIP IMPD followed by your message, to 888777.

Other missing cases here.

39.768403 -86.158068