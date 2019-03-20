Justice for Aniya: Mother and boyfriend to be sentenced in her death

CLEVELAND, OHIO - The couple found guilty of murdering four-year-old Aniya Day Garrett will be sentenced Wednesday.

Sierra Day, 24, and her boyfriend Deonte Lewis, 27, will be sentenced at 12:15 p.m. They face up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Earlier this month, Day and Lewis were both found guilty of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, child abuse, child endangering and tampering with evidence.

Day’s four-year-old daughter, Aniya Day Garrett, died in March of 2018. During trial, officials testified Aniya was malnourished and suffered at least one stroke due to tearing blood vessels on her brain from blows to the head. They say she endured years of abuse and neglect and reports to social and daycare workers were apparently ignored.

Aniya’s father, Mickhal Garrett, was fighting for custody of Aniya at the time of her death. He told the jury he filed a complaint with Cuyahoga Count Children and Family Services and a report with East Cleveland Police when he noticed signs of abuse during a visit with his daughter. That’s why the family says justice isn’t over after sentencing.

Last week, Garrett spoke at a memorial on the one year anniversary of Aniya’s death.

“We're fighting to have laws changed,” Garrett said. “We're fighting to have The Aniya Law in place to help protect children all around the world, starting right here in Cuyahoga County."

FOX 8 will stream the sentencing live.