House Speaker Pelosi to headline Ohio Democrats’ dinner

COLUMBUS, Ohio — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will headline an Ohio Democratic Party fundraising dinner.

The state party announced Tuesday that the California Democrat will speak at the annual “legacy dinner” in Columbus on May 17.

The Democrats’ statement came the day before Republican President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit Wednesday to the Army Tank Plant in Lima, Ohio.

State Chairman David Pepper says as Democrats gear up for 2020, Pelosi is showing “what it means to stand up to this president and make him respect the people’s House.”

Trump decisively carried Ohio in 2016, after Democrat Barack Obama won Ohio twice.

Dinner tickets start at $250 each. The venue will be announced later.