WILMINGTON, N.C. — After much anticipation, Cadbury has announced the winner of the 2019 Cadbury Bunny tryouts.

Henri the English Bulldog of North Carolina will now be the company’s mascot!

The adorable pup beat out 4,000 other contestants made up of all kinds of pets.

He will make his debut in a commercial set to air next month.

His owner also received a $5,000 prize.

Congrats, Henri!