CLEVELAND, Oh — This beautiful fresh salad is the perfect way to celebrate the arrival of Spring! Fresh asparagus , sugar snap peas and English cucumbers combine to create a perfect vegetable salad. Fresh Thyme Farmers Market dietitian Meghan Sedivy showed Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how to put this recipe together and also explained the health benefits from the ingredients.
Lemon & Asparagus Salad
Ingredients
- 1 lb. asparagus, woody bases removed, and cut diagonally in half crosswise
- 2 cups sugar snap peas, trimmed and cut in half
- 1 English cucumber
- 3 green onions, chopped
- 3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme olive oil
- 1 tsp. Fresh Thyme Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp. Fresh Thyme honey
- 1/4 cup Fresh Thyme feta cheese crumbles
- 3 Tbsp. sliced almonds, toasted
- Each serving contains: 105 calories, 7 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 6 mg cholesterol, 81 mg sodium, 8 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 3 g protein. Daily values: 13% vitamin A, 22% vitamin C, 5% calcium, 10% iron.
