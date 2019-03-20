  1. In a large saucepan of boiling water, cook asparagus and sugar snap peas for 3 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Drain vegetables and place in ice water for 3 minutes. Drain. Place vegetables in large bowl.
  2. Use a vegetable peeler to slice cucumber into long ribbons. Add to vegetables; stir in green onions.
  3. In a small bowl whisk together lemon juice, olive oil, mustard, and honey. Gently toss dressing with vegetable mixture. Sprinkle with feta cheese crumbles and almonds.
  4. Serve with: shrimp skewers
