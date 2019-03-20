× Florida lawmakers propose bill to let undocumented immigrants get driver’s licenses

TALLAHASSE, Fla. — Two Florida lawmakers are proposing bills that would allow immigrants, regardless of their legal status, to get driver’s licenses and state identification cards.

According to SB 1358 and HB 969, they would have to submit certain documents to verify their identity.

The driver’s license would also only be valid for no longer than a year.

Florida Immigrant Coalition hosted a press conference showing support for the legislation on Wednesday.

They claim it will help make the roadways safer because undocumented immigrants will have actually taken a driving test and would need to get insurance.

They said right now, there are about a million people are on the road who don’t have proper training or certification.

WTSP reports that former Governor Rick Scott vetoed a similar bill in 2013.