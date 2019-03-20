Cleveland Zoo announces birth of sloth bear cub

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced the birth of a sloth bear cub Wednesday.

The baby belongs to 4-year-old mom, Shiva, and 13-year-old dad, Balawat.

The cub is the first sloth bear born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in 30 years.

The cub was born on January 14, 2019.

It is the first offspring for both mom and dad.

The cub weighs approximately six pounds and is learning how to walk.

Both mom and cub are doing well but will den for several weeks before they will be visible to the public.

The cub’s gender has not yet been determined.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will eventually have a naming contest for the cub.

Sloth bears can weigh up to 300 pounds when fully grown.

Sloth bears are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).