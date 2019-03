CLEVELAND — You know spring is here when it’s time to hit the links.

Cleveland Metroparks says its golf courses are now open!

The Metroparks’ eight golf courses offer a “unique and scenic experience” including Manakiki and Sleepy Hollow which are said to rank among Ohio’s top public courses.

Looking to improve your game? Cleveland Metroparks 2019 Academy of Golf begins in April. There are lessons for adults and juniors.

41.499320 -81.694361