Brewery helps reconnect dad with child’s lost toy, puts stuffed unicorn to work in series of photos

HOUSTON, Texas – Staff at a brewing company in Houston went above and beyond to help reconnect a family with a beloved missing stuffed animal.

A dad came into Eureka Heights Brew co. frantically searching for a stuffed unicorn, but it hadn’t been found yet.

He left without leaving his contact information, so the brewery got creative on Twitter.

“Dear Dad who came by the brewery in a panic looking for his kid’s stuffed unicorn, it’s been found. We don’t have your contact info but hopefully you see this and swing by to appease the storm you’ve likely been dealing with at home,” they wrote.

They said the unicorn would be earning his keep until he was picked up and they included photos to prove it.

Dear Dad who came by the brewery in a panic looking for his kid's stuffed unicorn, it's been found. We don't have your contact info but hopefully you see this and swing by to appease the storm you've likely been dealing with at home. XOXO pic.twitter.com/nYhbiuk0c1 — Eureka Heights (@EurekaHeights) March 19, 2019

As our friends have learned, you can't hang around the brewery and not be put to work. Same goes for unicorns. Here he is helping us mill in. pic.twitter.com/uV7j4mivWc — Eureka Heights (@EurekaHeights) March 19, 2019

Here he is checking in on the mash pic.twitter.com/l6fAOr06F1 — Eureka Heights (@EurekaHeights) March 19, 2019

Here he is transferring to the kettle pic.twitter.com/sg4W36SJax — Eureka Heights (@EurekaHeights) March 19, 2019

Weighting out some Citra hops for Mini Boss pic.twitter.com/fZky2zP7lv — Eureka Heights (@EurekaHeights) March 19, 2019

Cleaning the tank pic.twitter.com/Zhd7NHUYpD — Eureka Heights (@EurekaHeights) March 19, 2019

Helping out by kegging some Mostly Harmless pic.twitter.com/Paanbpew76 — Eureka Heights (@EurekaHeights) March 19, 2019

Working on our can depalletizer pic.twitter.com/Jrg5cGzWmH — Eureka Heights (@EurekaHeights) March 19, 2019

Putting our six pack holders on pic.twitter.com/yWBXAVrol0 — Eureka Heights (@EurekaHeights) March 19, 2019

Just about done for the day pic.twitter.com/qmCraoow7f — Eureka Heights (@EurekaHeights) March 19, 2019

…..and finally enjoying a well earned pint. If anyone knows the legal drinking age for unicorns please let us know. We called the TABC but they just laughed at us for about 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/wwBOhlyTzn — Eureka Heights (@EurekaHeights) March 19, 2019

Pictures showed him helping out, weighing hops and transferring to the kettle.

The brewery finally got the dad’s attention to reunite the unicorn with his human.