Brewery helps reconnect dad with child’s lost toy, puts stuffed unicorn to work in series of photos

HOUSTON, Texas – Staff at a brewing company in Houston went above and beyond to help reconnect a family with a beloved missing stuffed animal.
A dad came into Eureka Heights Brew co. frantically searching for a stuffed unicorn, but it hadn’t been found yet.
He left without leaving his contact information, so the brewery got creative on Twitter.
“Dear Dad who came by the brewery in a panic looking for his kid’s stuffed unicorn, it’s been found. We don’t have your contact info but hopefully you see this and swing by to appease the storm you’ve likely been dealing with at home,” they wrote.
They said the unicorn would be earning his keep until he was picked up and they included photos to prove it.
Pictures showed him helping out, weighing hops and transferring to the kettle.
The brewery finally got the dad’s attention to reunite the unicorn with his human.