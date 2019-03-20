× Akron police arrest suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed elderly pedestrian

AKRON, Ohio — Police have arrested the suspected driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed an elderly man earlier this month.

73-year-old Ernest Liska was retrieving his newspaper on Sunday, March 3 just after 7 a.m. on Merriman Road in Akron when police said an erratic driver struck him.

That driver, now identified as 56-year-old Monte V. Porter III, of Bath, allegedly drove left of the center lane, struck a curb, hit a tree, struck Liska and then hit a lamp post before fleeing the scene.

Liska was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital where he later died.

Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. Akron police arrested Porter at his residence for vehicular homicide, felony hit skip, left of center, failure to control, and driving under suspension.

Police said Porter will be booked into the Summit County Jail.

Continuing coverage, here.