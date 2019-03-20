$550 million Powerball jackpot drawing Wednesday

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb.
No one matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing.
The jackpot is $550 million. It's the 8th largest Powerball prize in history.
The lump sum option is $335 million before taxes.
The drawing is at 10:59 p.m.
Powerball sales typically end an hour before that.
Powerball tickets are $2 apiece.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.
But about 1 in 25 tickets sold are winners.
You have to match all 6 to win the jackpot, but you can also win by matching three, four or five numbers.
Good luck!