$550 million Powerball jackpot drawing Wednesday

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb.

No one matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing.

The jackpot is $550 million. It's the 8th largest Powerball prize in history.

The lump sum option is $335 million before taxes.

The drawing is at 10:59 p.m.

Powerball sales typically end an hour before that.

Powerball tickets are $2 apiece.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

But about 1 in 25 tickets sold are winners.

You have to match all 6 to win the jackpot, but you can also win by matching three, four or five numbers.

Good luck!