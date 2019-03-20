× 16-year-old shot at Akron house party

AKRON-Akron police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a 16-year-old boy.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 100 block of Miles Street. Witnesses told police they were at a house party and hoping to do some gambling but the line to get into the house was too long.

As they attempted to leave, an unknown male fired several shots, striking the teen.

The teen was taken to Akron City Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The case remains under investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made.