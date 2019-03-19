Woman nearly killed in Euclid crash caught on camera

EUCLID - The Fox 8 I-Team obtained dash camera video from a driver that shows a horrific crash that happened earlier this month in Euclid.
The video shows a car driving on the wrong side of the road going through a red light. The car is hit by another vehicle, which then struck 63-year-old Margaret Hardaway, who was waiting to catch a bus for work.
"She is lucky to be alive," said Atty. Tom Merriman, who is representing Hardaway. "She has multiple fractures in both legs, she has four fractures in her pelvis, fractured ribs, and a bruised lung. She has had three surgeries." Euclid police say the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.
Merriman says he wants to know if the brakes on the car that went through the red light were working.
"You see the brake light on that car and that for me, as an investigator, that's the smoking gun," Merriman said. " Those brake lights are on and the car appears to be gaining speed." We tried reaching the owner of the vehicle but no one was home.
Meanwhile, the victim, who remains hospitalized, is hoping to find out exactly what happened.
"Her life changed in an instant," Merriman said. "She is now in a situation where she is not going to be able to work, her last paycheck runs out in a week."
41.593105 -81.526787