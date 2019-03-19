Warrant issued for man wanted in Elyria murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio - Homicide detectives in Elyria are investigating a death Tuesday.

According to police, a man was found shot to death just inside the doorway of a home in the 800 block of W. Broad Street.

Police received a call about the shooting around 3 a.m.

According to a press release, the victim has been identified as Terrence Taylor, 45.

Police say he had been shot in the chest multiple times.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

According to police, Elyria detectives have identified Ivan Brooks, 34, as a suspect in the death.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Brooks on a murder charge.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Call Elyria police if you can help at (440)323)3302.

