Vehicle recovered in deadly hit-and-run near MetroHealth Medical Center

CLEVELAND– Police recovered the vehicle involved in Friday’s hit-and-run crash that killed a 68-year-old man.

Camilo Gabriel and his wife were on their way to a doctor’s appointment at MetroHealth Medical Center Friday afternoon. They were in the crosswalk at West 25th Street and Avenue when an SUV hit Gabriel, police said. His wife, Vilma, said she would have been killed too, but her husband pushed her out of the way.

The Cleveland Division of Police said the suspect’s vehicle was located at a residence on Emery Avenue near West 130th Street Monday afternoon. No one was arrested and the white Chevrolet Trailblazer was towed.

According to police, investigators found the SUV thanks to an anonymous tip.

The Gabriel family said it hopes there is an arrest soon.

