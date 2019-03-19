‘The greatest father’: Family, community mourning after 90-year-old man killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- A Northeast Ohio family and community are heartbroken after a 90-year-old man was found dead inside his apartment.

Police in Mansfield say a 31-year-old man is behind bars in connection with the death of Omar Brown. Police say it appears Brown was stabbed to death.

The victim’s son, Jeffrey Brown, describes his dad as “the greatest father anyone could ever have.”

"He's an awesome guy. He would do anything for anyone and for somebody to do this to him, I hope he rots in hell," said neighbor Joyce Lehman.

Lehman lives across the hall from Omar Brown in the Morchester Villa Apartments in Mansfield.

Police say just after 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, they were called to his apartment, where neighbors say his health aide found him dead inside.

"I got woke up this morning by a police officer knocking on my door, saying 'are you okay?'" Lehman recalled.

Joyce says she was honored to attend Omar Brown's 90th birthday party last month, held in the community room at the complex for senior citizens.

She says he remained active -- still golfed and still drove himself around.

"We love living here; all of us watch out for one another and we just love each other, you know? We love being here, but this makes us feel very uneasy," she said.

Mansfield police say just before noon, their investigation led them to the arrest of Cody Lutz. Omar Brown's son tells FOX 8 that he knows Lutz, but he, nor police wanted to elaborate.

Jeffrey Brown proudly described his father as selfless, a great man, and his life-long hero. He also said his father just recovered from pneumonia and was a strong man, a fighter.

Omar's neighbor says she noticed his kindness when she first met him.

"The first thing he ever did for me was bring me a breakfast sandwich when I first moved in; I mean, he was just a wonderful man, do anything for anybody," said Lehman.

Brown’s family and friends are struggling to understand why someone would take his life.

"We're all heartbroken over this, you know, just heartbroken that somebody would do this to him," Lehman said.

Mansfield police say no additional information about the killing is being released. Investigators say they are not looking for any other suspects. They ask anyone who might have information about the crime to call Detective Ron Packer at 419-755-9729.

