BEACHWOOD, Ohio– The suspect in the shooting at Beachwood Place Mall appeared in Shaker Heights Municipal Court Tuesday morning.

Christian Hayward, 42, of Euclid, is charged with attempted murder. He waived his preliminary hearing and entered a plea of not guilty.

The shooting happened in the mall parking lot outside Saks Fifth Avenue on March 9. The victim suffered one gunshot wound and his injuries were non-life threatening.

Hayward turned himself into Beachwood police on Monday.