Strongsville Animal Control warns residents to take down bird feeders

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio– The city of Strongsville Animal Control Office is reminding residents of ways to avoid problems with animals.

During spring, raccoons and other small species of wildlife will be looking for places to have their young.

Animal control said people should store trash cans in garages or secure lids with bungee cords. The office also recommend cutting back trees and shrubs near roofs and chimneys, as well as using grub and insect preventatives.

“Bird feeders are not a good idea and should be taken down if they currently exist on your property, they don’t just attract birds, they invite every unwanted species of wildlife also, and it is also against our city’s ordinances to feed any wildlife (yes birds included),” Strongsville Animal Control said.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 440-580-3180 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.