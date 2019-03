× Something worth celebrating: Insomnia Cookies brings back Confetti Cookie for spring

In addition to marking the first day of spring, Wednesday, you can also celebrate the return of the Confetti Cookie at Insomnia Cookies.

It’s a classic sugar cookie with rainbow sprinkles.

The company says it is a fan-favorite.

Insomnia Cookies delivers until 3 a.m. weekdays and until 4 a.m. on weekends.

The company has locations in Akron, Kent, Cleveland and Lakewood.