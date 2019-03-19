Should there be an age limit for hands-on parenting?

In light of the college admissions bribery scandal, there is talk of a new type of parenting that started in the 2000s.

Called Snowplow or Lawnmower parents, they’re identified as parents who will go to any length to remove obstacles, frustration and defeat from their kids’ lives when they become adults.

A New York Times and Morning Consult poll looked at parents of young people ages 18 to 28.

Here’s what they found:

76 percent reminded their adult children of deadlines they need to meet, including for schoolwork

74 percent made appointments for them, including doctor’s appointments

15 percent of parents with children in college had texted or called them to wake them up so they didn’t sleep through a class or test

22 percent helped them study for a college test

16 percent helped write all or part of a job or internship application

14 percent told them which career to pursue

14 percent helped them get jobs or internships through professional network

12 percent gave more than $500 per month for rent or daily expenses

11 percent helped write an essay or school assignment

4 percent wrote all or part of an essay or other school assignment

Those opposed to this style of parenting say it makes kids ill-equipped to handle things on their own.