She said yes! Former marine and police officer proposes to Columbus firefighter during St. Patrick’s Day parade

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Love was in the air on St. Patrick’s Day for a Columbus firefighter and a police officer.

Phil Chaney is a police officer and former Marine.

Chaney thought the St. Patrick’s Day parade might be a good place to pop the question.

Christie Allen is a 13 year veteran of the Columbus fire department and works as a medic.

She was marching in the parade with her son.

Chaney dropped to one knee at Broad and High streets and asked for Allen’s hand in marriage.

The Annual Columbus St. Patrick's Day Parade was interrupted briefly on Sunday when former Marine & police officer Phil… Posted by Columbus Division of Fire on Sunday, March 17, 2019

She accepted the proposal, and the parade resumed.

Congratulations to the happy couple!