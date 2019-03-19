× Rittman police ask for help locating missing teen

RITTMAN- The Rittman Police Department is asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl.

Police say Gabberial Keats ran away from her grandmother’s house early Tuesday morning. It is believed she climbed out of her bedroom window around 1:00 a.m.

Family and authorities are concerned because last week she made suicidal comments. There is reason to believe she was in the Orrville area earlier today.

Gabberial is 5’2″ and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Gabberial’s whereabouts is asked to call Rittman police at (330) 925-2046.