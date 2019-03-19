Preschoolers unharmed as they sing ‘Jesus Loves Me’ when tornado rips roof off Kentucky church

PADUCAH, Ky. — As a tornado ripped through a portion of Kentucky last week, dozens of preschoolers took shelter with their teachers and sang songs to help them stay calm.

FOX News reports the 40 students were unharmed and sang “Jesus Loves Me” and “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,” as the terrifying storm blew through last Thursday, and ripped the roof off the Mt. Zion Church in West Paducah.

The Baptist Press said the children were understandably frightened when the power went off, so the songs helped calm them down. There was a lot of damage to the church, but no one inside was injured.

According to the Christian Broadcasting Network, the room the preschoolers were in was the only room in the church that was not damaged.