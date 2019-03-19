× Ohio Turnpike to remove toll gates

COLUMBUS, Ohio– The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission is working on plans to remove toll entrance gates and E-ZPass-only exit lane gates.

Travelers won’t see the changes until late 2021 or early 2022, a commission spokesman said on Tuesday.

“The commission will implement highway-speed E-ZPass lanes by installing over-the-road gantries (overhead sensors) at the Pennsylvania and Indiana borders. All customers will pay fixed tolls by vehicle class through these lanes,” the Ohio Turnpike Commission said.

Two new mainline plazas will be built in Lucas and Trumbull counties, and nine existing toll plazas will be removed.