Need weekend plans? Huge list of discounts, tours, events as part of ‘Be a Tourist in Your Hometown’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Looking for something to do this weekend?

There are a slew of special discounts, tours and even an East Side-West Side challenge as part of Destination Cleveland’s “Be a Tourist in Your Hometown Weekend.”

The event is meant to encourage residents to use the activity and entertainment planning resources that are available to experience firsthand all that can be enjoyed in NE Ohio.

“Research conducted last year showed that locals were seeking planning tools like those we offer at Destination Cleveland, but they weren’t aware of our resources,” David Gilbert, president and CEO, Destination Cleveland, said in a press release.. “After introducing residents to our tools through this campaign, they can now put them to use by participating in ‘Be a Tourist in Your Hometown’ weekend to gain firsthand experience at the region’s wide variety of attractions and activities. We believe that this event will give residents the resources and experience they need to feel confident in creating authentic recommendations for visitors.”

The discounts are good from March 20 through 24.

With the East Side-West Side challenge, residents will be encouraged to go beyond their regular spots and try new places on the other side of town. They can go to “Be A Tourist” hub locations on the east side and the west side of the city, pick up an East Side-West Side Challenge book and use the information and itineraries provided by each neighborhood to experience new activities.

Then they can visit different attractions, shops, breweries and restaurants in the neighborhood, track their progress in the book and return to a hub to redeem their prize. Locals can also get their East Side-West Side Challenge book at the “Be a Tourist in Your Hometown” weekend kickoff events and the Cleveland Visitors Center. Hub locations, which will serve as mini visitor centers throughout the weekend, are listed below:

East Side Hub Locations:

North Coast Harbor: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Plaza, 1100 E. 9 th St.

St. Playhouse Square: U.S. Bank Plaza, 1350 Euclid. Ave.

Gateway District: Cleveland Visitors Center, 334 Euclid Ave.

Flats East Bank: 1146 Old River Road

University Circle: University Circle Visitors Center, 11330 Euclid Ave.

St. Clair Superior: Asia Plaza, 2999 Payne Ave.

Larchmere District, Shaker Heights: Loganberry Books, 13015 Larchmere Blvd.

West Side Hub Locations:

Ohio City: TownHall, 1909 W. 25 th St.

St. Detroit Shoreway: Brewnuts, 6501 Detroit Road

Tremont: Bourbon Street Barrel Room, 2393 Professor Ave.

Flats West Bank: Music Box Supper Club, 1148 Main Ave.

South Flats: The Foundry | Rowing & Sailing Center – Cleveland, 1831 Columbus Road

Hub locations will be open on Friday, March 22, 4 – 8p.m.; Saturday, March 23, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; and Sunday, March 24, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

DISCOUNTS:

Great Lakes Science Center will offer $2 off of admission with online ticket purchases from March 20 – March 24. Residents can use the code “VROOM” to obtain this online-only discount.

will offer $2 off of admission with online ticket purchases from March 20 – March 24. Residents can use the code “VROOM” to obtain this online-only discount. Cleveland History Center will offer $2 off of the adult general admission price when residents mention “Be a Tourist in Your Hometown” and register their email with the admissions team. This offer is valid from March 20 – March 24.

will offer $2 off of the adult general admission price when residents mention “Be a Tourist in Your Hometown” and register their email with the admissions team. This offer is valid from March 20 – March 24. From March 20 – March 24, both All City Candy locations will offer 10 percent off your entire purchase after residents mention that they saw the discount on Destination Cleveland’s website or www.HometownTouristCLE.com.

locations will offer 10 percent off your entire purchase after residents mention that they saw the discount on Destination Cleveland’s website or www.HometownTouristCLE.com. The Pro Football Hall of Fame will offer $5 off of regular admission and 20 percent off at the Hall of Fame Store from March 20 – March 24 when residents mention “Be a Tourist in Your Hometown” at the Hall of Fame Box Office.

will offer $5 off of regular admission and 20 percent off at the Hall of Fame Store from March 20 – March 24 when residents mention “Be a Tourist in Your Hometown” at the Hall of Fame Box Office. Pickwick and Frolic will offer free tours of the entire venue (during the venue’s operating hours) from March 20 – 24. Residents who are interested in participating can enter the venue and let staff know they would like to take the tour that is being offered as a part of “Be a Tourist in Your Hometown” weekend.

will offer free tours of the entire venue (during the venue’s operating hours) from March 20 – 24. Residents who are interested in participating can enter the venue and let staff know they would like to take the tour that is being offered as a part of “Be a Tourist in Your Hometown” weekend. The Cleveland Public Theatre will offer “buy one, get one free” tickets to the production of “Gloria.” Residents can use the code “DESTINATION” online, over the phone or in-person at the Cleveland Public Theatre box office. This offer is valid from March 23 – April 13.

will offer “buy one, get one free” tickets to the production of “Gloria.” Residents can use the code “DESTINATION” online, over the phone or in-person at the Cleveland Public Theatre box office. This offer is valid from March 23 – April 13. The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad will offer $5 off any National Park Scenic excursion train ticket on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24. Residents can use the code BEATOURIST19 when purchasing tickets online. Offer applies to any National Park Scenic excursion seating option and is not valid for events.

will offer $5 off any National Park Scenic excursion train ticket on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24. Residents can use the code BEATOURIST19 when purchasing tickets online. Offer applies to any National Park Scenic excursion seating option and is not valid for events. The Cleveland Hungarian Museum inside the Galleria will offer free admission from March 20 – March 22. Upon arrival, residents should say that they are participating in “Be a Tourist in Your Hometown” weekend, and they will receive information as well as a sweet and savory Hungarian snack.

inside the Galleria will offer free admission from March 20 – March 22. Upon arrival, residents should say that they are participating in “Be a Tourist in Your Hometown” weekend, and they will receive information as well as a sweet and savory Hungarian snack. Metro Parking Systems will offer $4 parking at the 800 Columbus Road lot in the Flats. Residents must present the coupon that will be available at www.HometownTouristCLE.com. Discounted parking will be offered on the following dates and times: Friday, March 22, 4 -8 p.m.; Saturday, March 23, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, March 24, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

will offer $4 parking at the 800 Columbus Road lot in the Flats. Residents must present the coupon that will be available at www.HometownTouristCLE.com. Discounted parking will be offered on the following dates and times:

TOURS

Cleveland Asiatown Walking Tours & Tastings will take place Saturday, March 23 and Sunday March 24 from 1 – 3 p.m. Tours cost $49.75, and residents can register online here (minimum of 10 participants per tour group, maximum of 15 participants per tour group).

will take place Saturday, March 23 and Sunday March 24 from 1 – 3 p.m. Tours cost $49.75, and residents can register online here (minimum of 10 participants per tour group, maximum of 15 participants per tour group). University Circle will offer free guided walking tours on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24 from 9 – 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (on both days). Residents can register for the free tours at universitycircle.org.

will offer free guided walking tours on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24 from 9 – 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (on both days). Residents can register for the free tours at universitycircle.org. Trolley Tours of Cleveland (Lolly the Trolley) will offer reduced rates for tours on Friday, March 22 – Sunday, March 24. Residents can take the one-hour tour for $10 or the 2.5 hour-tour for $15. Residents must call 216.771.4484 for reservations.

will offer reduced rates for tours on Friday, March 22 – Sunday, March 24. Residents can take the one-hour tour for $10 or the 2.5 hour-tour for $15. Residents must call 216.771.4484 for reservations. Walking Tours of Downtown Cleveland will offer a $5 discount on tours from Wednesday March 20 -Sunday, March 24. Residents can use the discount code BEATOURIST19 when booking online at toursofcleveland.com.

will offer a $5 discount on tours from Wednesday March 20 -Sunday, March 24. Residents can use the discount code BEATOURIST19 when booking online at toursofcleveland.com. Playhouse Square will offer free tours of its theaters on Saturday, March 23 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. (last tour departs at 11:30 a.m.). Residents must register at www.HometownTouristCLE.com.

will offer free tours of its theaters on Saturday, March 23 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. (last tour departs at 11:30 a.m.). Residents must register at www.HometownTouristCLE.com. Severance Hall will offer free tours for residents. Tours will be offered on Wednesday, March 20 from 4 – 5 p.m.; Thursday, March 21, 1 – 2 p.m. and Friday, March 22, 2 – 3 p.m. Tour space is limited (20 people each tour), and locals must reserve a spot in advance by calling 216.231.7493.

will offer free tours for residents. Tours will be offered on Wednesday, March 20 from 4 – 5 p.m.; Thursday, March 21, 1 – 2 p.m. and Friday, March 22, 2 – 3 p.m. Tour space is limited (20 people each tour), and locals must reserve a spot in advance by calling 216.231.7493. Two free Cleveland Historic Hotels Experiential Take a Hike! tours will take place on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24. The first tour will include stops at Drury Plaza Hotel Downtown Cleveland, The Hyatt Regency at the Arcade, Holiday Inn Express and The Metropolitan at the 9. The second tour includes the Kimpton Schofield Hotel, The Residence Inn by Marriott in the 5th Street Arcades and the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel. Reservations are required. Part one reservations can be made here and part 2 can be accessed here.

For much more on the event, including a complete list of discounts, tours and schedules, click here.