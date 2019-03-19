Mother, boyfriend found guilty of murdering 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett to be sentenced Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-A woman and her boyfriend will be sentenced Wednesday for the murder of her four-year-old daughter.

On March 7, Sierra Day, 24, and Deonte Lewis, 27, were convicted in the death of Aniya Day-Garrett. They were found guilty of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, permitting child abuse, endangering children and tampering with evidence.

Emergency crews responded to an apartment on Lakeshore Avenue in Euclid on March 11, 2018 for an unresponsive child. But it was too late, Aniya wasn't breathing. Paramedics said they tried to revive her and she was pronounced dead at the hospital. She had burn marks on her feet and legs, and appeared emaciated.

One pathologist said Aniya suffered a stroke, which caused her to lose the ability to walk, talk and eat. She weighed just 26 pounds when she died.

Aniya's father, Mickhal Garrett, told the jury he filed a complaint with Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services and a report with East Cleveland police when he noticed signs of abuse during a visit with his daughter. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services determined the agency failed the little girl.

Officials said the Department of Children and Family Services was implementing changes after what happened to Aniya.

