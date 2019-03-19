Maple Heights police ID suspect wanted in double murder, say he is ‘armed and extremely dangerous’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Maple Heights police on Tuesday released information about a suspect wanted in a double murder that happened over the weekend.

Police say three warrants-- two for aggravated murder and one for attempted aggravated murder-- have been issued for Jalen Lathan Smith.

Smith goes by the names Jalen Smith, Jalen L. Smith, Jalen Lathan Smith, and Lathan Smith. Police say he is to be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

According to Maple Heights police, the suspect has connections in the Cleveland and Chicago areas.

There are other persons of interest in the shootings, which happened Saturday. Police say at around 1:20 a.m., March 16, officers responded to a shots fired call on Brunswick Avenue. An open door was found at a home with what appeared to be blood at the door. Officers located two men, later identified as Willie G. Ivy II, 35; and Julius Moore, 29. They had fatal gunshot wounds.

Christian Lett, 31, had also been shot but survived with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau: (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com

Information can also be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or learn more on their website.