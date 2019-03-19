× Man under arrest for the death of a 90-year-old Mansfield man

MANSFIELD- A 31-year-old man is under arrest for the homicide of an elderly Mansfield man.

Mansfield police were called to the Morchester Villa apartments Tuesday morning just after 8 a.m.

According to a news release, when officers arrived, they found 90-year-old Omar Brown deceased inside the residence.

Police say Brown appeared to have stab wounds. Based on information they received on the scene, officers tracked down the suspect, 31-year-old Cody Lutz in Medina County just before noon.

No additional information is being released at this time due to the active investigation.

Mansfield police is asking anyone with additional information about this crime, to please contact Detective Ron Packer at (419) 755-9729.