Man charged in Akron bank robbery, suspected in others

AKRON, Ohio– A 22-year-old man is charged with robbing a bank in Akron last month.

Lamar Powers pulled out a knife at the PNC Bank on Massillon Road on Feb. 12, the Cleveland Division of the FBI said. He jumped over the counter and took cash before fleeing.

“Powers was identified as possibly fitting the description of this robbery and other robberies in the area and driving a vehicle similar to the getaway vehicle observed,” the FBI said in a news release on Tuesday.

Akron officers went to his house and waited for his return. Inside his car, there were items related to the bank robbery in plain view, according to investigators.

The FBI said authorities believe Powers is responsible for other robberies in Akron and nearby communities. It’s likely he will face additional charges.