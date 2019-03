Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - The school library at Glover CLC in Akron was dedicated Tuesday in honor of a 10-year-old who was hit and killed in a school crosswalk.

Tony Swain was killed when he pushed his sister out of the way of an oncoming car in 2005.

The driver has never been found.

Tony's family was honored in the ceremony.

The school chose the library because of Tony's love of reading.