Kidz BOP World Tour, Toby Keith and Hank Williams, Jr. all scheduled for Ohio State Fair concerts

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State Fair officials have announced this year’s Ohio State Fair Concert series.

Each concert ticket purchased in advance includes fair admission.

All concerts take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center.

Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair at the dates listed below.

KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019
Wed., July 24, 2019, 6:30 pm
$20
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 am

Chris Young
Thurs., July 25, 2019, 7 pm
$50, $35
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 am

Lyfe Jennings / Chanté Moore / Carl Thomas
Fri., July 26, 2019, 7:30 pm
$25
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 am

Hank Williams Jr.
Sat., July 27, 2019, 7 pm
$50, $35
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 am

All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir
Sun., July 28, 2019, 1 pm
Free (no tickets required)

Gabriel Iglesias: Beyond The Fluffy World Tour
Sun., July 28, 2019, 7:30 pm
$40, $30
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am

Toby Keith with special guest Jimmie Allen
Mon., July 29, 2019, 7 pm
$65, $55
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am

John Denver Tribute featuring Ted Vigil
Tues., July 30, 2019, 1 pm
Free (no tickets required)

Matthew West with special guest Matt Maher
Tues., July 30, 2019, 7:30 pm
$25
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am

REO Speedwagon with special guest Night Ranger
Wed., July 31, 2019, 7 pm
$38, $28
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 am

The S.O.S. Band / Midnight Star
Thurs., August 1, 2019, 7 pm
$25
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am

Bad Company with special guest Foghat
Fri., August 2, 2019, 7:30 pm
$55, $40
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am

Happy Together Tour 2019: The Turtles, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, The Classics IV, The Cowsills
Sat., August 3, 2019, 7 pm
$25
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 am

Sale of Champions Livestock Auction
Sun., August 4, 2019, 2 pm
Free (no tickets required)

The 2019 Ohio State Fair will run July 24 – August 4.

