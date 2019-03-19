Kidz BOP World Tour, Toby Keith and Hank Williams, Jr. all scheduled for Ohio State Fair concerts

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State Fair officials have announced this year’s Ohio State Fair Concert series.

Each concert ticket purchased in advance includes fair admission.

All concerts take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center.

Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair at the dates listed below.

KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019

Wed., July 24, 2019, 6:30 pm

$20

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 am

Chris Young

Thurs., July 25, 2019, 7 pm

$50, $35

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 am

Lyfe Jennings / Chanté Moore / Carl Thomas

Fri., July 26, 2019, 7:30 pm

$25

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 am

Hank Williams Jr.

Sat., July 27, 2019, 7 pm

$50, $35

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 am

All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir

Sun., July 28, 2019, 1 pm

Free (no tickets required)

Gabriel Iglesias: Beyond The Fluffy World Tour

Sun., July 28, 2019, 7:30 pm

$40, $30

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am

Toby Keith with special guest Jimmie Allen

Mon., July 29, 2019, 7 pm

$65, $55

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am

John Denver Tribute featuring Ted Vigil

Tues., July 30, 2019, 1 pm

Free (no tickets required)

Matthew West with special guest Matt Maher

Tues., July 30, 2019, 7:30 pm

$25

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am

REO Speedwagon with special guest Night Ranger

Wed., July 31, 2019, 7 pm

$38, $28

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 am

The S.O.S. Band / Midnight Star

Thurs., August 1, 2019, 7 pm

$25

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am

Bad Company with special guest Foghat

Fri., August 2, 2019, 7:30 pm

$55, $40

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am

Happy Together Tour 2019: The Turtles, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, The Classics IV, The Cowsills

Sat., August 3, 2019, 7 pm

$25

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 am

Sale of Champions Livestock Auction

Sun., August 4, 2019, 2 pm

Free (no tickets required)

The 2019 Ohio State Fair will run July 24 – August 4.