Jury: Roundup weed killer major factor in man’s cancer

March 19, 2019

Edwin Hardeman, who is suing Roundup manufacturer Bayer AG, leaves federal court on Monday, February 25, 2019 in San Francisco, California. - Hardeman claims that Roundup weed killer was a substantial factor in his developing non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. (Photo by NOAH BERGER / AFP) (Photo credit should read NOAH BERGER/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — A jury in federal court in San Francisco has concluded that Roundup weed killer was a substantial factor in a California man’s cancer.

The unanimous verdict on Tuesday came in a trial that plaintiffs’ attorneys said could help determine the fate of hundreds of similar lawsuits against Roundup’s manufacturer, agribusiness giant Monsanto. It was the second jury verdict to find that Roundup caused non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Another jury reached that conclusion last year awarded the plaintiff, DeWayne Johnson, $289 million.

Tuesday’s verdict came in the case of 70-year Edwin Hardeman. The judge overseeing Hardeman’s lawsuit had split the trial into two phases. Hardeman’s attorneys first had to convince jurors that his use of Roundup was a significant factor in his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The trial will now proceed to the damages phase.

