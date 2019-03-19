Indians home opener festivities: Tribe to honor Frank Robinson with Opening Day patch

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians announced their activities for the home opener on April 1. First pitch is at 4:10 p.m.

Gates open at Progressive Field at 2 p.m. and Tribe alum Wayne Kirby will throw the ceremonial first pitch to Sandy Alomar.

“On Opening Day 1994, Kirby’s 11th-inning, two-out single scored Eddie Murray to lift the Tribe over the Mariners, 4-3,” the team said in a news release on Tuesday. Alomar had the first hit at then-named Jacobs Field.

The pregame ceremony will include unveiling the AL Central Division Pennant and the national anthem by Retired Navy Petty Officer, 1st Class Generald Wilson. Members of the U.S. Marines, Army, Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force will present the colors, and about 250 Progressive employees will hold a giant American flag.

The Indians will also pay tribute to Hall of Famer Frank Robinson with #20 patches. Robinson, who passed away last month at age 83, was the first African-American manager in MLB history on Opening Day in 1975 and hit a solo home run in his first at-bat as player-manager at Municipal Stadium.

