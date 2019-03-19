‘I would have been dead.’ Ohio roadside workers share personal stories illustrating importance of moving over

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation has shared a powerful video with real roadside workers from Fairfield County.

The workers are talking about the Move Over law. It is the law to move over and change lanes to give safe clearance to roadside workers.

“I felt the wind from the car across my back,” one man says in a testimonial.

“I was a firefighter, and I was taking care of a patient. And this private garbage truck flew by me. It was so close that I looked up, and I saw this guy laughing. If I had stumbled, I would have been dead,” says another.

The goal of the campaign is to remind people they’re sharing the road with friends and neighbors.

