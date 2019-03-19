× I-TEAM: Suspected con man charged for ripping off groups helping kids

CUYAHOGA COUNTY-The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a man has been indicted on felony charges for stealing from a local non-profit high school baseball group and ripping off a fund set up in the name of Alec Kornet, a teen athlete who died suddenly.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office has Indicted David Gordon. He now faces charges of grand theft, theft, money laundering, and telecommunications fraud.

Records show he took more than $2,900 for his own use from the 4Alec Fund. That fund was set up to help bring awareness of youth heart disease.

Alec Kornet died at the age of 17 after practice with the Brush High School hockey team.

Records show Gordon also stole more than $14,000 from Arcs Baseball, a non-profit group supporting Brush High School baseball.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley says the investigation showed Gordon used the money for himself.

O’Malley says the investigation also showed Gordon did dozens of bank transactions on his phone moving money between those funds for kids and his own accounts.

O’Malley told the -I Team Gordon also faces charges for taking advantage of a man he met to steal another $18,000.

The FOX 8 I-Team first revealed this investigation nearly two years ago. Lyndhurst Police led the investigation. Agents from the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation also got involved in helping to sort out the financial records.

