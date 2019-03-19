× I-Team: 3 officers on leave, suspect killed in Mansfield shooting

MANSFIELD, Ohio – Mansfield police have released new details about a deadly shooting involving a Mansfield police officer.

The shooting happened shortly after police received a call at around 4:25 p.m. that a man was trying to break into an apartment off of West Straub.

The caller told police the man appeared intoxicated and had some type of sharp cutting instrument with him.

According to a press release, officers found a man with a box cutter. Police say he was agitated and had injured himself.

Assistant Police Chief Keith Porch told FOX 8 the officers first tried using a taser on the man, but it had “no effect.”

According to police, there was a confrontation and the suspect was shot.

The assistant chief said the suspect died at the scene.

The three officers were not injured. The officers are on administrative leave, per department policy.

Agents with the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting.