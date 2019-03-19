Greater Cleveland Aquarium boasts $250K in upgrades

CLEVELAND– The Greater Cleveland Aquarium is showing off $250,000 in upgrades to its facility on the west bank of the Flats.

The improvements includes better animal life support systems. Staff also expanded the invasive species exhibit and created a toddler-friendly play area.

The aquarium welcomed new species like a green tree python, a blue-tongued skink, splitfin flashlight fish, weedy seadragons and Pacific spiny limpsuckers. Guest favorites, including the sharks, stingrays and Toby the giant pink gourami, remain.

The Greater Cleveland Aquarium opened in the historic Powerhouse in 2012.

More information on hours, ticket prices and activities here