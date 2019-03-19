Government offering up to $1K to people who adopt wild horses, donkeys

The Bureau of Land Management is offering up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained wild horse or burro.

It’s part of an Adoption Incentive Program.

It allows qualified adopted to receive money when adopting an eligible wild horse or burro, with half the money coming after the animal has been titled.

Did you miss it? Now you can earn up to $1,000 by adopting an untrained wild horse or burro from the BLM. Get started: https://t.co/qoEY2xyl0i pic.twitter.com/MWo55q3wLc — BLM WHB Program (@BLMWHB) March 18, 2019

The incentive is available for all untrained animals that are eligible for adoption, including animals at BLM facilities, off-site events and on the Online Corral. A $25 fee applies at the time of adoption.

More info on who’s qualified and how to adopt here.