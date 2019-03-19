× Get the fishing gear ready! Free fishing days in Ohio coming up in May

OHIO — It’s almost officially spring in Northeast Ohio and that means getting outdoors and having some fun!

We now know the date of Free Fishing Days in Ohio.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, it’s the weekend of May 4 and May 5.

ODNR says, “All Ohio residents are invited to experience Ohio’s fantastic public fishing opportunities without purchasing a license. All size and bag limits apply during these two days.”

So, get your fishing gear ready!

