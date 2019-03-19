Fox Recipe Box: Edible flower cookies & punch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Pansies and roses are not only beautiful, the colorful flowers are pleasant tasting and safe to eat. Stacy Pandy with Pandy's Garden Center in Elyria showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how rose petals can top a gorgeous Rose Punch and how sugared pansies perfect a shortbread cookie. Both of these recipes will be a part of Pandy's upcoming Spring Garden Party and the fun event takes place on Thursday March 28th at 6pm. Click here for more information about Pandy's Garden Center.

Rose Punch

8 cups of rose

3 lemons, juiced

2 grapefruits, juiced

2 cups lemonade

2 cups sparkling citrus water

Pour all ingredients into large punch bowl and top with sliced lemons and grapefruit. Then add rose petals or pansy flowers for color.