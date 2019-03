Two former Cleveland Browns players are having some fun with their podcast.

The Thomahawk podcast consists of former Browns wide receiver Andrew Hawkins and former offensive tackle Joe Thomas.

Joe Thomas spent his career in Cleveland and retired in 2018.

He’s undergone quite a transformation since then, as shared by Hawkins in a tweet.

Use the Retweet button as a round of applause for @joethomas73 incredible transformation. pic.twitter.com/JkquDuRRN4 — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) March 17, 2019

He says he does Keto with intermittent fasting. He also swims, lifts weights and does yoga.