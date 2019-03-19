Dog and pig abandoned outside humane society have new home together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio-- A golden retriever and pig that were abandoned outside the Tuscarawas County Humane Society are being adopted together.

Shelter director Haley Predragovich said the dog, named Hermione, and the pig, named Annie, will go to a home with other golden retrievers and pot-bellied pigs.

Surveillance video showed a masked man remove the dog from a car at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday and tie it to a post in front of the shelter. He then placed a cage containing the pot-bellied pig near the entrance.

A Tuscarawas County Sheriff's deputy found the animals about four hours later.

Investigators said a suspect has been cited for animal abandonment and animal neglect in the case.