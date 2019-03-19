CSU men’s swimming coach resigns, some team members disciplined after drug use allegations

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I-Team has learned about fallout from a review of the men’s swimming and diving program at Cleveland State University.

According to a statement from university on Tuesday, “In early February, allegations of drug use involving members of our men’s swimming and diving program were brought to our attention. Upon learning of these allegations we conducted an internal review, determined they had merit and acted promptly to address them.”

Cleveland State University says head coach Paul Graham resigned immediately. Two senior athletic department officials also resigned from the program following the university’s internal review.

The school said members of the swim team who “violated team rules” were disciplined in accordance with university policy.

The statement also said, “We have begun a thorough review of our policies and intend to reinforce full compliance with these policies. We will not compromise on our commitment to upholding the utmost integrity in our athletics program and the well-being of our student athletes.”

No further details were released.