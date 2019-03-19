Cause of death for ‘Young and the Restless’ star Kristoff St. John ruled accidental

“Young and the Restless” star Kristoff St. John died from heart disease and accidental alcohol overdose, TMZ reports.

According to the L.A. Coroner’s Office, his official cause of death is listed as hypertrophic heart disease. It was categorized as “accidental.”

TMZ reports that the disease makes it hard for the heart to pump blood and is often undiagnosed. The cause was ruled accidental, TMZ reports, because Kristoff was allegedly binging on alcohol when he died.

Kristoff died at his home in February.

He played the struggling alcoholic and ladies’ man, Neil Winters for 27 years on “Young and the Restless.”

St. John had played Neil Winters on the soap opera since 1991, earning nine daytime Emmy nominations. He won a Daytime Emmy in 1992 for outstanding younger actor in a drama series.

His business guy character wended his way through romances, deaths of loved ones and other daytime travails that descended into alcoholism before going into rehab.

